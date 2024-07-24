4 men assault hotel manager for demanding liquor bill payment in Solapur

Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) A hotel manager was assaulted by a group of four persons for insisting on payment of their liquor bill at a restaurant-cum-bar in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said on Wednesday.

Instead of paying the bill, the four customers tried to extort Rs 10,000 from the hotel manager, Mahesh Andhare, who suffered serious injures in the assault, said a police official.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at the restaurant situated on Kurduwad Road in Barshi town of the western Maharashtra district, around 400km from Mumbai, and a video of the assault has surfaced on social media platforms.

All the four accused, charged with attempted murder, are on the run.

Hotel manager Andhare was admitted to a private hospital and his condition was stated to be out of danger, he said.

After the incident, a complaint was lodged with the police by a waiter of the hotel.

According to the complainant, one Tathagat Maske and his three aides came to the restaurant, where two of them consumed liquor. After they finished their drinks, the waiter brought a bill which angered the four customers, he said.

All of them approached the bar manager and started beating him when he demanded that they pay the bill, and also threatened to kill him. The unruly customers also allegedly damaged liquor bottles kept in the outlet, the official informed.

Besides not paying the bill, the accused persons also demanded Rs 10,000 from the manager as extortion money, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including attempt to murder, was registered at the Barshi police station against the four accused, he said.

Police have formed two teams to nab the accused persons. PTI DC MVG RSY