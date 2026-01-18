4 men assaulted, shaved by villagers for cattle smuggling in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Police detained four youngsters, who were assaulted by villagers on the suspicion of cattle smuggling in Nagaur district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Ladpura village in the Thawla area on Saturday night. Villagers allegedly beat up the youngsters and shaved their heads, they said.

According to police, villagers raised suspicion after they spotted the four accused allegedly gathering stray cows near the Chhapar area of Ladpura village.

When questioned, the accused reportedly admitted that they were collecting the cattle to sell them and had earlier been involved in similar activities in the area, police said.

After the news of suspected cattle smuggling spread, a large number of angered villagers gathered at the spot and assaulted them.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, Thawla police rushed to the spot and rescued the four from the mob.

The youngsters were identified as Dinesh Satiya, Omprakash Satiya and Kalu Satiya, all residents of Ladpura, and Prakash Dhanka, a resident of Daulatpura.

The four have been taken into custody and are being questioned, police said, adding that the matter is under investigation.