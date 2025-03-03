4 men barge into Ghaziabad house, mutilate owner's private part

Ghaziabad (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) Four people allegedly broke into the house of a 42-year-old man and mutilated his private part as he lay asleep, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Shahpur Bamheta village under the Wave City Police Station limits on February 28, they said.

The victim, Sanjay Yadav, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut.

His son, Prince Yadav, has lodged a complaint in the matter, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wave City Upasana Pandey said.

According to the complaint, the assailants entered the house while Yadav was asleep. "They rendered him unconscious by making him inhale an intoxicant and then inflicted the grievous injury," the officer said.

Police said no CCTV cameras were mounted near the house, which may have helped identify the assailants.

The victim has not yet given a statement, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear, the officer added. PTI COR VN VN