4 men booked for sexually harassing minor, assaulting her brother in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by two men here, police said.

The accused, along with two other accomplices, assaulted the girl's brother while they were attempting to flee.

The accused have been identified as Shahrukh, Rehan, Sabir, and Nasir, all residents of the same village as the victim, Station House Officer (SHO) Navdeep Singh said.

The incident took place on August 19, when the victim's mother had gone to the market. Shahrukh and Rehan approached the girl, who was home alone, and told her that her mother had called for her at a nearby farm, police said.

When the survivor accompanied them to the farm and realised that her mother was not there, she attempted to flee. However, they accused caught her and dragged her into a sugarcane field and sexually assaulted her.

Her screams for help alerted villagers working nearby, who rushed to the scene. Seeing them, Shahrukh and Rehan fled, threatening to kill the girl if she reported the incident to anyone.

During their escape, the two accused, along with Sabir and Nasir, encountered the victim's brother, whom they verbally abused and assaulted.

The incident came to light when the girl's mother lodged a police complaint. A case has been registered under sections 74 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to breach the peace), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the SHO said.

He added that efforts are being made to arrest the accused.