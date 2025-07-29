4 men out to kill Delhi resident held with weapons in Mandawali

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Four men hired by a Canada-based person to kill a Delhi resident were arrested while scouting for their target in east Delhi's Mandawali, police said on Tuesday.

All four, Gurinder Singh alias Sahil, 21, Balpreet Singh, 21, Sachin Kumar, 21, and Pradeep Pandey, 22, are residents of Punjab's Ludhiana, they said.

Their target was a Delhi local named Sunny.

During interrogation, the four revealed that they were contracted by Amar, a Canada-based contact, who promised a "substantial amount" for the job.

"The plan was coordinated by Gurinder Singh, who had received approximately Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh from Amar through foreign channels while he was in Dubai," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

After returning to India, Gurinder, along with the three others, came to Delhi on July 26.

Here, they visited several religious places, procured weapons, including a sword and firearms, and stayed at a hotel in Laxmi Nagar, the DCP said.

On Tuesday, when they were on their way to Mandawali, they were apprehended near a community centre on Budha Marg by a night patrol, the DCP said.

When they were challenged to surrender, Gurinder aimed a pistol at the police, but was quickly disarmed. Others were apprehended with firearms, live cartridges, and a sword, the officer added.

According to police, Gurinder, a class 12 pass-out and a technician by profession, coordinated the gang's activities in India.

Balpreet, a Wi-Fi technician, who also did not study further after class 12, joined the plan under pressure from Gurinder.

Sachin, also a Wi-Fi technician, was initially hesitant but later drawn in by the promise of money, while Pradeep, a fifth-standard dropout and a daily-wage labourer, was addicted to alcohol and recruited by Sachin.