4 militants killed in gun-battle with security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur

Imphal/Churachandpur, Nov 4 (PTI) At least four militants, belonging to a banned outfit, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Based on inputs about the presence of armed cadres belonging to the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA), an operation was launched around 5.30 am at Khanpi village under Henglep sub-division in the district, a senior officer said.

UKNA is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations pact signed between the Centre, the state government and the Kuki and Zomi militant groups.

During the operation, a fierce gunfight broke out between army personnel and the militants, the officer said.

"At least four militants were killed during the exchange of fire while several others managed to flee the spot," the officer said, adding that the identities of the deceased are yet to be established.

The militants were identified as Alex Zammuanlal Simte, Thangminlal Haokip, Ginlenjohn Haokip and Thanglenlal Kipgen.

A defence statement said that in the early hours of November 4, terrorists resorted to unprovoked firing on the Army column during an intelligence-based operation at Khanpi village, approximately 80 km west of Churachandpur.

In the ensuing firefight between security forces and armed cadres of UKNA, a non-SOO insurgent group, "four cadres of the terrorist group were neutralised", it said.

"This operation follows recent atrocities by UKNA cadres, including the killing of a village chief, intimidation of locals and attempts to disrupt peace and stability in the region. Successful neutralisation of these terrorists highlights the Indian Army's and Assam Rifles' commitment to protecting innocent civilians, mitigating all threats and ensuring peace and security in Manipur," it said.

Meanwhile, Kuki civil society organisations condemned the killing of four militants in the gunfight and called for a total shutdown in Churachandpur district to "mourn the deaths" on the day of the funeral of the militants, which is yet to be decided. PTI CORR BDC ACD