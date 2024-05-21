4 minor girls drown while bathing in lake in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar (Gujarat), May 21 (PTI) Four minor girls, including two sisters, drowned after venturing into a lake for a bath in Gujarat's Bhavnagar city on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place at Bor Talav, a man-made lake in the city, Chief Fire Officer Pradyumnasinh Jadeja said.

Five minors, in the age group of 9 to17 years, accompanied a woman to the lake.

While the woman was washing clothes at the lakeside, the minors jumped into the water body to take a bath and all of them started drowning, Jadeja said.

A 12-year-old girl was rescued and sent to a government hospital for treatment while four others drowned, he said.

"We were informed about the incident at around 12.20 pm and a rescue team was immediately rushed to the spot," the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Aryanaben Dabhi (17), Kajal (12), Rashi (9) and her sister Komal (13), an official from Bortalav police station said.

The rescued girl is the sibling of the two sisters who drowned, the police said. PTI COR KA GK