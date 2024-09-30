4 minor girls escape from shelter home in Thane

Thane, Sep 30 (PTI) Four minor girl inmates have allegedly escaped from a government-run observation home for children in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The girls, in the age group of 13 to 17, hailed from Ulhasnagar (Thane), Uttar Pradesh, Bangladesh and Mankhurd in Mumbai, an official from Hill Line police station said.

They allegedly escaped from the shelter home at around 3.30 am on Saturday, he said.

The facility's authorities searched for them at various places, including Kalyan, Amebrnath and Ulhasnagar railway stations.

After being unable to trace them, they filed a police complaint on Saturday night based on which a case was registered against an unidentified person under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 137(2) (kidnapping), the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the minors, he added.