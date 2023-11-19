4 minor siblings electrocute in UP's Unnao

Unnao (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Four minor siblings were electrocuted in a village here on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

Circle officer (CO) Ashutosh Kumar said Mayank (9), his brother Himank (6) and sisters Himanshi (8) and Mansi (5) were electrocuted after they accidentally touched a naked wire of a pedestal fan at their house in the evening.

Their parents were out in the field at the time of the incident, he said.

"We have assured the parents of our support. The administration is with family at this time of grief. A probe into the matter is also underway," the CO said. PTI COR CDN NB NB