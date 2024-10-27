4 minors among 5 arrested for killing teen in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Delhi Police has nabbed five people, including four minors for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy and injuring another in the Kishangarh area of southwest Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

One of the victims was found dead with multiple stab wounds while the other was under treatment for a bullet injury, they said.

According to police, the accused, Sanjay Mehlawat (38), had planned to kill both of them over some dispute with the victims and had sent his teenage associates for the task.

Around 5.45 pm on Saturday, a PCR call regarding a stabbing at Gaushala village was received at Kishangarh police station, a senior police officer said.

"A team was sent to the spot. One empty shell of a bullet was found. It was also found that the two injured have been taken to Safdarjung Hospital," the officer said.

Delhi Police crime team and forensic team were called to inspect the spot, the officer said.

Safdarjung Hospital confirmed the admission of two injured persons to the police.

Saurabh Yadav (18) had a gunshot injury on his back, and the other boy was brought to the hospital with multiple stab injuries and was declared dead.

Yadav told police that when he and his friend reached the Gaushala area, three of the accused opened fire at them. While Yadav was injured, the attackers allegedly chased his friend and stabbed him multiple times, the officer said.

Yadav claimed it was a planned attack and was being carried out on the instructions of Sanjay Mehlawat, the officer said.

The accused have been charged with murder, and attempt to murder under sections of the Arms Act in the FIR, the officer said.

Police arrested Mehlawat and apprehended four juveniles -- all aged between 16 and 17, the officer said. PTI BM SKY SKY