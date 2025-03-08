4 minors held for killing teen over monetary dispute in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) Police on Saturday apprehended four minors for the alleged murder of a 16-year-old boy over a monetary dispute here, officials said.

The body of the deceased -- Ujaib Khan -- was retrieved from a pit near a school, they said.

Khan, a resident of Pure Ishwarnath in Nagar Kotwali, had been missing since March 5, officials said, adding his father, Shadab, had filed a complaint at the Nagar Kotwali police station.

Khan's mobile phone was found under the Sai River bridge by a passerby, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh said during the investigation, police learnt that Khan was last seen leaving with a friend from Shuklapur.

"Upon questioning, the friend revealed that Ujaib had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from him and failed to repay it. The friend, along with three other minors, lured Ujaib into a car and strangled him to death. They then buried the body in a pre-dug pit near a school," said the officer.

While Khan's body has been sent for post-mortem, the four minors -- aged 16 to 17 years -- have been sent to a juvenile detention facility, officials said. PTI COR CDN RHL