4 minors thrashed by group of men in Gurugram; 2 held

Gurugram, Feb 4 (PTI) In a shocking incident, four minor children were allegedly taken as hostages and brutally thrashed by a group of men in a room at a paying guest (PG) facility in Gurugram's DLF Phase 3 area, police said on Wednesday.

The mothers of the children somehow managed to reach the spot, and after much pleading, the men released the children.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered, and the police arrested two accused. The search for the rest is underway.

The arrested accused revealed that they took the children as hostages as they thought they would commit theft in the under-construction building near the PG, police added.

It is being said that when the children were taken as hostages, they were allegedly stripped too, and the men burned the children with hot spoons. They also allegedly poured petrol on children's private parts.

Despite several attempts, DCP (East) Gaurav, ACP (East) Vikas Kaushik and SHO Sandeep Kumar of DLF Phase 3 police station could not be reached for comments on these allegations.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Monday, when the mother of one of the minors, upon returning from work, found her 12-year-old son missing from home.

While searching for the child, she met another woman who told her that two of her children were also missing. Together, they started searching for the children, according to the complaint.

"(While looking for kids) we got information that at a PG, some persons had locked about three to four children in a room and beaten them," the complaint stated.

When the two women reached the PG, they found that their children and one more child were being kept captive in the room by five to six people.

When the women requested the men to release the children, the said persons abused them. Later, after much pleading, they released the children, the complaint added.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed on Tuesday. Subsequently, an FIR was registered, and the two accused were arrested while the search for others is underway. PTI COR AMJ AMJ AMJ