4-month-old baby girl found dead in well in mysterious circumstances in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Mar 18 (PTI) A four-month-old baby girl, who was sleeping with her parents, went missing and was later found dead under mysterious circumstances in a well near her residence at Pappinisseri in Kannur city, police said on Tuesday.

According to a statement given by the infant's father, the baby, her parents and daughters of his brothers went to sleep in the central hall of their residence around 9.30 pm on Monday, police said.

At around 11 pm, the child's mother found the baby missing and woke up her husband and thereafter, everyone searched the house and nearby area for the infant.

During the search, the baby was found in the well near the house and was taken to the hospital, but she died before reaching there, police said.

It said that the parents informed police about the incident around 4 am on Tuesday and an FIR under section 194(1) (investigating a death under suspicious circumstances) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was registered.

In January this year, in a similar incident, a two-year-old girl who was sleeping with her parents went missing from her house in Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram district and was found dead in the well near their house.

The child's maternal uncle, who lived in the same house, was later arrested for allegedly killing her after he confessed to the crime. PTI HMP HMP KH