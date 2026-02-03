4 more arrested over clash in south Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) Police on Tuesday apprehended four more people in connection with a clash between two groups in south Kolkata’s Golpark area, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 14, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Bombs were hurled and bullets fired during the clash on Sunday night, leaving two persons injured, he said.

“Four more accused were arrested during the intervening night of February 2 and February 3, as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident,” the officer said.

“The arrests were made based on leads that emerged during the probe. More arrests cannot be ruled out at this moment,” he said.

The violence broke out on Kankulia Road around 8.30 pm on Sunday when a group of youths from another area entered the locality and were confronted by residents, police said.

Stones were hurled from both sides, creating panic in the area, they said. PTI SCH RBT