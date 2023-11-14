4 more fast-track courts to be set up in Haryana to expedite drug cases

Chandigarh, Nov 14 (PTI) Haryana will get four more fast-track courts in Gurugram, Rohtak, Faridabad and Yamunanagar to ensure expeditious hearing in drug-related cases, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

He also said seven fast-track courts have been notified in Fatehabad, Ambala, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panipat.

"The state government is actively working to establish four more fast-track courts in Gurugram, Rohtak, Faridabad, and Yamunanagar. This strategic initiative aims to expedite legal proceedings in the state," Kaushal said in an official statement.

The chief secretary presided over the sixth state-level committee meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre.

Advertisment

He said legal and IT consultants will be appointed under the Haryana Police Act 2007. This move aims to expedite the anti-drug campaign, reinforcing the government's commitment to combat substance abuse effectively, he said.

The chief secretary said the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has demonstrated unwavering commitment and effectiveness in combating drug-related offences.

As of the first week of November, a total of 3,306 drug cases have been registered, leading to the arrest of 4,452 individuals involved in these offenses, he stated.

Advertisment

Notably, 290 of these cases fall under the category of commercial quantity of drugs, resulting in the arrest of 493 individuals.

In a proactive move to deter habitual offenders, the HSNCB has detained 33 individuals for a year under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in September 2023, he said.

To expedite the legal process in cases involving commercial quantity of drugs, the reporting time for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been significantly reduced to 15 days.

Advertisment

Additionally, the HSNCB achieved a major breakthrough with the seizure of a monumental 40 quintals of poppy husk, marking one of the largest-ever hauls facilitated through technological interventions, he added.

The chief secretary highlighted the need for standard operating procedures to equip district de-addiction centres with necessary health facilities and staff training.

Efforts also include the identification of drug addicts for admission to centres, providing health services, and extending support to their dependent families, he said.

The emphasis is on a comprehensive strategy involving medical professionals and psychiatrists to eradicate addiction from the state, Kaushal said.

The chief secretary stressed the need for stringent control over the dispensing of intoxicating medicines, prohibiting medical stores from providing such medications without a doctor's prescription. PTI CHS SMN