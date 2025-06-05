4 more held in Assam for 'sympathising with Pak' after Pahalgam attack, takes total arrests to 88

Guwahati, Jun 5 (PTI) Four more people were arrested on Thursday for being “sympathisers of Pakistan" and for making communal posts on social media in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in April, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

This took the total number of arrests to 88 in this connection.

”We have intensified our crackdown on Pak sympathisers and expanded the scope to nab culprits making communal posts on social media,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

The police arrested Amir Hamza from Kamrup, Mustafa Ahmed from Hailakandi, Subahan Ali from Darrang and Meher Ali from Barpeta.

''All these individuals made offensive comments against our Devtas, Devis and Bharat.Total arrests now stand at 88,'' Sarma said.

He had earlier said the ''state-wide crackdown on traitors will continue and nobody will be spared”.

The police have launched action against those people who were allegedly indulging in ''anti-India and pro-Pakistan activities''.

The CM had said that the National Security Act (NSA) would be clamped on certain arrested people, but not all.

Opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack but after he was granted bail in this case, he was booked under the NSA.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location at Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. PTI DG NN