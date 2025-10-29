4 more long-distance trains to resume operations in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 29 (PTI) Four long-distance trains will resume operations in the sixth phase from November onwards, a senior official said on Wednesday, indicating gradual normalisation of train operations after the August rainfall.

Train No 14610 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Yoganagari Rishikesh) is being re-operated from November 1, followed by train No 19804 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kota) on November 2, train No 19028 (Jammu Tawi - Bandra Terminus) on November 3 and train No 15656 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Kamakhya) on November 5.

"These trains are being reinstated after ensuring the safety and continuity of the railway tracks," Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu division, Uchit Singhal said in a statement.

He added that the four long-distance trains are being operated in the sixth phase, having previously resumed five phases of trains in the past two months.

"Train operations in the division are gradually being normalised to avoid any inconvenience. Passengers are advised to check the train schedules on the Northern Railway website or contact the relevant helpline numbers," the official said.

Over 50 trains were suspended or terminated before their destinations on August 26, following damage to many tracks and bridges owing to heavy rainfall. However, the majority of the suspended trains have already been restored.

The divisional officials are periodically reviewing various sections and ensuring train safety, and trains are being restored every so often.