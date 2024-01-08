4 more NCC Units to be raised in J&K, Ladakh; Raksha Mantri approves proposal

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to raise four more units of the National Cadet Corps in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, officials said on Monday.

The approval includes "one mixed (boys and girls) army battalion each" at Udhampur and Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, and at Kargil in Ladakh, and one air squadron at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, the defence ministry said in a statement.

"Resultantly, in addition to the existing 27,870 cadets, the strength in J&K and Ladakh will increase by 12,860, which is a 46.1 per cent rise," it said.

Currently, the directorate has two group headquarters, with a total of 10 NCC units, covering all three geographical regions, the statement said.

"The expansion will boost the morale of the youth in the region, who will contribute significantly to nation-building," it added. PTI KND RHL