4 more teachers suspended for protesting against Himachal govt

Shimla, Apr 28 (PTI) Four more teachers were suspended on Monday for protesting against the Himachal Pradesh government's decision to create a single directorate for schools.

The suspension of the four, who are associated with the Primary Teachers Federation, was ordered by Education Director Ashish Kohli.

On Saturday, the state government had suspended four teachers for raising objections to the state government's decision.

Those who faced the action on Monday included Anil Kumar, posted in Kangra district, Pramod Chauhan, posted in Shimla, and Sunita Sharma and Hem Raj, posted in Una and Mandi districts.

"In a letter issued on Friday (April 25), the primary teachers were advised to desist from indulging in any protest or agitation against the government in any manner, failing which action would be taken against protesting teachers and despite clear warning, it was observed that an agitation and public protest was held at Chaura Maidan in Shimla on Saturday (April 26)", the order said.

"Restructuring of Directorates is a policy decision of the government, and as government employees, they (teachers) are bound to follow the same," the order added.

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on March 28 approved the elevation of the Directorate of Elementary Education to the Directorate of School Education for overseeing education from pre-nursery to Class 12 and said that the Directorate of Higher Education will now manage colleges and look into all aspects of higher education.

Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar had on Saturday directed the Director of Education to take strict action against the protesting teachers.

The communication directed that all those who took part in the protest and made "derogatory" remarks against the policy of the government be immediately identified and suspended.

In addition to the teachers suspended on Saturday, two more -- Ranveer Chauhan, posted in Shilal, and Dalveer Singh, posted in Kupvi, both in Shimla -- were also suspended as they were found absent from the school during an inspection on Friday.

All of them were advised to desist from further agitating against the government.

Their absence from the school will be declared as "Dies-Non," without break in service, the communication said.

Dies-Non is an unauthorised absence for which no salary or allowances are admissible, but does not attract a break in service.

The letter further said that some office bearers of the federation also refused to do online work, mark online attendance, and any Mid-Day Meal work, which is a flagrant violation of the government rules. PTI BPL RHL