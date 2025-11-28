4 more trains to resume operations in Jammu from December 1

Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) Four trains will resume operations in the seventh phase from December onwards in Jammu division, a senior official said on Thursday, indicating gradual normalisation of train services after the heavy rainfall in August.

The trains being restored from December 1 include train no. 14662 (Jammu Tawi-Barmer), train no. 22462 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi) and train no. 74907 (Pathankot-Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan). Train no. 74906 (Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan-Pathankot) will be re-operated from December 2.

“These trains are being reinstated after ensuring the safety and continuity of the railway tracks. They are being operated in the seventh phase, following the resumption of six earlier phases,” said Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu division.

He said train operations in the division are gradually being normalised. “To avoid any inconvenience, passengers are advised to check the train schedules on the Northern Railway website or through relevant helpline numbers.” Over 50 trains were suspended or terminated before their destinations on August 26, following damage to many tracks and bridges owing to heavy rainfall.

Divisional officials are periodically reviewing various sections, ensuring safety, and reinstating trains from time to time.