4 Myanmarese nationals arrested for killing Mizo man: Police

Aizawl, Jan 26 (PTI) Mizoram police has arrested four Myanmar nationals for the murder of a local resident.

Advertisment

Three of the suspects were apprehended on Thursday, while the fourth was taken into custody from the outskirts of Siaha town in south Mizoram on Friday, police added.

The victim, KL Zoasha, a resident of Siaha town, had given a ride to the Myanmar nationals in his auto-rickshaw to Lawngtlai town near the Myanmar border on Wednesday, police added.

Zoasha's family became worried when he failed to return home on Wednesday night and his phone was also switched off. On Thursday morning, his vehicle was spotted on the outskirts of Siaha and his body was found later in the day near Lawngtlai town, police added.

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram's leading student organization, has alleged that the perpetrators are from Myanmar's Rakhine state and have ties to the Arakan Army, an armed organisation. The MZP also said the suspects are not refugees and had come to Mizoram for business. PTI CORR MNB