4 nabbed for attempted robbery with dummy guns in Old Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Four people were arrested for allegedly trying to rob a couple with a dummy gun in the Turkman Gate area of central Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Md Shehzan, Gaurav Kumar, Chaudhary Prashant Singh, and Abdul Samad, they said.

According to police, the robbers' target was Allauddin, a maternal uncle of Shehzan.

Samad works as an auto mechanic in Noida, while Prashant and Gaurav are auto drivers and frequent patrons at Samad's workshop The incident took place around 11.45 pm on Friday when Allauddin and his wife, Noor Jahan, were watching television, and their doorbell rang.

As Allauddin opened the door, four men barged into the house with their faces covered and threatened the couple with guns and knives.

Allauddin's daughter-in-law, Namira, saw the robbers and raised an alarm.

A crowd gathered outside the house, and someone called the police, leading to the four getting apprehended.

During a search, police found two dummy pistols on Prashant Singh and Gaurav Kumar, one large knife from Shehzan, four rolls of sellotape, and three empty bags from Abdul Samad.