4 nabbed in Bihar's Gayaji over kidnapping of man in J'khand

Ranchi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Ranchi Police has arrested four people from Gayaji district of Bihar in connection with the alleged abduction of a person in Jharkhand, officials said on Tuesday.

The “kidnapping” of Sumit Soni took place when he was busy in preparations for his sister’s wedding at a private banquet hall at Nagri in the early hours of Monday, they said.

“He was abducted by four miscreants. Around 2 am, he managed to call his father and informed him that the kidnappers demanded Rs 20 lakh as ransom,” SP (Rural) Praveen Pushkar said.

“The man’s father immediately reported the matter at the local police station. Police began tracking the accused with the help of a technical surveillance team, and they were eventually arrested from Bihar’s Gayaji," Pushkar said.

All the accused hail from Ara in Bhojpur district of Bihar.

An FIR has been registered at Nagri police station and investigation is underway.