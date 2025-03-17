4 nabbed in south Delhi burglary case; jewels worth lakhs recovered

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police has nabbed three people, one of them a woman, for allegedly breaking into a south Delhi house last month and making off with at least Rs 50 lakh, an officer said on Monday.

According to police, the theft took place on February 21 at a Kailash Colony house when the family was away at Surajkund in Faridabad. When they returned home, the family members found the main door broken and some cash and jewellery missing.

An FIR was lodged and multiple teams were formed to crack the case.

"The crime scene was examined, and CCTV footage revealed four suspects entering the residence at 1.15 pm. Two entered the house after breaking the door, while two kept watch outside. They fled the scene at 1.34 pm. Their images were circulated for identification …," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said in a statement. Police identified the burglars as Pardhan, Ranjeet Singh, Babulal, and Prakash from Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Pardhan, Bhanwar Singh, a woman, and Ramavtar Soni, who received the stolen jewellery.

Upon interrogation, the four confessed to the crime, leading to the recovery of stolen gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh. The remaining suspects are still at large.

During questioning, Pardhan revealed that he and his associates did the reconnaissance of the house before breaking into it.

After the burglary, the thieves each took a share of the ornaments. Bhanwar Singh and the woman sold 125 grams of gold to Ramavtar Soni. Some jewellery was hidden in a field in their village in Ajmer, which was later recovered by police.

Pardhan, 34, was previously declared a proclaimed offender in a similar case.

Bhanwar Singh, 60, Ramavtar Soni, 28, and the 53-year-old woman, all are natives of Ajmer, said the DCP. PTI BM BM VN VN