4 nabbed over firing in Delhi's East Vinod Nagar; 2 of them history-sheeters

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Three people were arrested and a juvenile apprehended in connection with a firing at a man in the East Vinod Nagar area in a dispute involving money, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Toshin Malik alias Ajju, 27, Prashant, 19, Usman, 21, and a 15-year-old boy, they said.

The incident took place on August 25, when three men intercepted Sanjay Chawla near his house and fired a gunshot at him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

One of the attackers, Prashant, fired the shot from a country-made pistol that narrowly missed Chawla and hit a nearby door, the officer said. It was later revealed that the firing was done as a consequence of a dispute between Chawala's son and Malik, who orchestrated the attack.

The matter was booked at the Kalyanpuri Police Station, and an investigation was launched.

Police first arrested Prashant and Usman, who revealed that Malik had planned the attack and arranged the weapon through an associate named Sohail, police said, adding, Sohail is absconding.

Subsequently, Malik and the juvenile were chased down while fleeing on a scooter and apprehended, the DCP said.

Malik was found to have been named in about 50 criminal cases involving robbery, snatching, theft, and attempted murder in East Delhi and adjoining areas, he said.

Prashant was also found to be involved in two criminal cases.

Police have seized the motorcycle used in the crime and the scooter, without a number plate, used by Malik to flee.

Hunt for Sohail is on, as well as to find the gun, police said.