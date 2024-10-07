4 Naxalites arrested from two places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Bijapur, Oct 7 (PTI) Four Naxalites were arrested from two separate places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

While three of them were apprehended from the Mirtur police station area, the fourth was rounded up from a locality under Tarrem police station limits, an official said.

"A joint team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and District Force apprehended the trio identified as Sukhram Podiam (32), Maniram Irpa (30) and Lachhindar Podiam (35). A tiffin bomb, cordex wire (used in explosives) and electric wire were recovered from them," he said.

The cadre arrested from Tarrem was identified as Aaytu Oyam alias Munna Aaytu (35), who was active as a "jan militia" (lower rung) member, he said.

A joint team of the state police's Special Task Force (STF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) was involved in the operation to arrest him, the official informed.

Oyam was allegedly involved in planting an improvised explosive device (IED) which went off late last month causing injuries to five CRPF personnel near their camp in Chinngelur, he said.

With these arrests, more than 700 Naxalites have been nabbed so far this year in the Bastar administrative division which consists of seven districts, including Bijapur. PTI COR TKP RSY