4 Naxalites arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra

Chatra, Apr 15 (PTI) Four Naxalites were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday, police said.

The members of the Trititya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of CPI(Maoist), were arrested from the Piparwar police station area by a Special Investigation Team led by Tandwa SDPO Prabhat Ranjan, they said.

Two US-made pistols, two magazines and live cartridges were among the items seized from them, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar Pandey said.

Those arrested were identified as Masi Tigga (29), Vifa Oraon (25), Vikas Oraon (22) and Kiran Nagarwal (42), he said.

They were involved in extorting businessmen associated with mining and infrastructure-related works in Khalari, McCluskieganj, Budmu and Ratu police station areas in Ranchi district, besides Tandwa and Piparwar police stations areas. PTI COR SAN SAN SOM