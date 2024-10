Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) At least four Naxals were killed in a police encounter on Monday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said.

The encounter took place in the area bordering Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh, the official told PTI.

A C60 commando team of Gadchiroli police and a CRPF team carried out the operation, the official said. PTI DC VT VT