4 NPP MLAs defect to ally PPA in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jun 16 (PTI) Four NPP MLAs joined the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), according to an official document issued on Monday.

Both the NPP and PPA are a part of the BJP-led ruling coalition in the state.

MLAs Namgey Tsering of Tawang, Pesi Jilen of Liromoba, Tapi Darang of Pasighat East and Oni Panyang of Mariyang-Geku switched sides, according to a notification issued by Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte.

The four MLAs had submitted declarations to the speaker on May 12, notifying a change of party allegiance, it said.

The PPA, which was founded in 1977, now has six MLAs in the 60-member assembly. The BJP continues to maintain its dominant position with 46 seats.

The NCP has three seats, while the Congress has one. There are three Independent MLAs as well.

NPP, which emerged as the second largest party in the 2024 assembly polls, now has only one MLA -- Thangwang Wangham, who represents Longding-Pumao. He is the president of the Meghalaya-based party's Arunachal Pradesh unit.

Leaders of the NPP and PPA could not be reached for a comment. PTI CORR SOM