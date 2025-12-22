4 of family charred to death in fire at house in Howrah

Howrah, Dec 22 (PTI) Four members of a family were charred to death in a fire at their house in West Bengal's Howrah district, officials said on Monday morning.

The incident happened in Sauria village in the Joypur police station area around midnight, they said.

The deceased were identified as Durjodhan Dolui (72), his son Dudhkumar Dolui (45), daughter-in-law Shibani Dolui (40), and granddaughter Shampa Dolui (15).

An investigation is underway to ascertain how the kuchcha house caught fire, officials said.

Two fire tenders doused the blaze, they said.

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital in Uluberia for post-mortem examination, they said.

The family was very poor, officials said, adding that Dudhkumar also has a son, who works as a migrant labourer outside the state. PTI COR dc SOM