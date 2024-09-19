4 of family found dead at home in Maharashtra's Dhule

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) A couple and their two children were found dead at their residence in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Thursday, police said.

As per initial information, the police suspect the couple committed suicide after giving a poisonous substance to their children, an official said.

At around 11 am, the man was found hanging at his residence at Pramod Nagar in Devpur area of Dhule. His wife and two children were also found motionless at home, he said.

All the four family members were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead on arrival, he said.

A probe was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths, the official said.