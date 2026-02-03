4 of family held with ganja in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Feb 3 (PTI) Four members of a family, including three women, were arrested with 8.6 kg of ganja in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police made the arrests from a house in Madhushala Colony in the Hussainabad police station area on Monday.

SP Reeshma Ramesan said those arrested were identified as Anita Devi (42), Durga Devi (45), Sabita Devi (46), and Uday Prasad (44).

The estimated market value of the seized ganja is around Rs 6 lakh, she said. PTI COR RPS RPS SOM