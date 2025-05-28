4 of family injured in fire after gas explosion at home in Pune

Pune, May 28 (PTI) A couple and their two children suffered serious burn injuries after the leakage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) triggered an explosion and a fire at their home in Pune on Wednesday morning, police said.

The family lived in a small room in Wadkar Mala locality, an official said.

"Preliminary information suggests there was a gas leak as the stove knob was loose, and when the woman lit the stove using a lighter in the morning, it triggered the explosion," Kalepadal police station's senior inspector Mansingh Patil said.

"The 48-year-old man and his 42-year-old wife suffered 80 per cent burns, while their two children, aged 15 and 19, sustained 40 per cent burns," he said.

Neighbours alerted the police and fire brigade following the explosion.

The four persons were rushed to a hospital where they were undergoing treatment, the official added. PTI SPK GK