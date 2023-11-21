4 paan shop owners held for stocking, selling banned tobacco items

Thane, Nov 21 (PTI) Four owners of paan stalls in Navi Mumbai have been arrested for allegedly stocking and selling banned tobacco products, police said on Tuesday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) personnel raided the outlets located in APMC market on Monday and seized the banned tobacco items worth Rs 5,000, an official from APMC police station said.

The accused, in the age group of 23 to 61, had stocked the banned products despite being aware that their consumption was harmful, he said quoting the FIR.

The four accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Food Safety and Standards Act and FDA regulations, the official said.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused sourced the items.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012. PTI COR GK