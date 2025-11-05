Mirzapur: Four passengers were run over by an incoming train on Wednesday while they were alighting from the wrong side at Chunar Railway Station, a railway official said.

The passengers got off the Chopan Express on the track and were hit by the approaching Netaji Express, Amit Singh, Public Relations Officer, NCR Prayagraj Division, told PTI.

The Chopan Express had halted at platform four of the station, and passengers chose to get down on the track, though there is a footover bridge, the railways said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the kin of the victims and directed officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief and rescue operations.

National and state disaster response forces were ordered to rush to the accident site.