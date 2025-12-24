4 people arrested in Jharkhand's Dhanbad in connection with cyberfrauds

Dhanbad, Dec 24 (PTI) Four people were arrested in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district for their alleged involvement in cyberfrauds, police said on Wednesday.

The arrest was made from a guest house in the Govindpur police station area on Tuesday night on the basis of a tip-off, they said.

"Those arrested used to call up gullible persons and lure them with promises of enhancing their card limits, and send them a URL. Once the victims clicked on the link, the accused used to access their mobile phones remotely and commit fraud," Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Kamti said.

Cases were lodged against their mobile phone numbers and bank accounts in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra, he said.

Those arrested were identified as Ranjit Yadav, Pawan Kumar Mandal and Rahul Kumar Mandal of Giridih district, and Vipin Kumar Paswan of Bihar's Gayaji district, he added. PTI ANB SOM