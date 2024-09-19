4 people associated with gangster Kaushal held in Gurugram after gunfight

Gurugram, Sep 19 (PTI) Gurugram police have arrested four people associated with the gangster Kaushal, after a brief encounter near Manesar on Thursday, officials said.

The accused were identified as Sachin alias Gajnu (28), Krishan (30), Sanjay (31), and Anish (30), they said.

According to police, they received on Wednesday night that four men associated with the gangster Kaushal were headed to Dharuhera to commit a crime. Upon receiving information, teams were formed.

The teams were rushed to the highway where they put barricades on both sides at the Delhi-Jaipur highway opposite NSG camp in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

According to the complaint, filed by PSI Sumit, around 3:50 am a grey Eco van was seen coming from the Bilaspur. When the police team signalled the driver to stop, he tried to flee and opened fire on them.

However, the van got stuck in a drain near the service lane.

"The driver and his associate came out from the van and started firing on police while two others were sitting on the rear seat. In the exchange fire, a sub-inspector got a bullet shot in his chest, but was unhurt as he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket," PSI Sumit said.

"Both the accused were nabbed after they suffered bullet injuries in their legs. The police also arrested the two others sitting in the van," he said.

A senior police officer said that both the injured were admitted to a hospital and police are questioning the other two accused.

Two country-made pistols with cartridges were recovered from their possession. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Manesar police station on Thursday, he added. PTI COR HIG HIG