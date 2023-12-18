4 people from Nagaland killed in collision between SUVs in Assam's Silonijan

Dimapur, Dec 18 (PTI) Four people from Nagaland, including three women, were killed in a collision between two SUVs in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, police said.

A Nagaland-registered Gypsy with seven people was heading to Mon from Dimapur when the vehicle collided with an Assam-registered Mahindra Thar near Silonijan in the early hours, they said.

Three people were also injured in the accident and one of them is stated to be critical, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bokajan Rustom Brahma said.

It is suspected that speeding has led to the accident, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The three injured have been admitted to a hospital in Dimapur, he said.

The deceased were identified as N Langphong Konyak (35), who was the driver of the Gypsy, Neangmei B Konyak (33), Nyamshan (26) and Ngapya (27), police said.

Those injured were Atai Konyak (25), Kaihong Konyak (20) and Angluh Konyak (15). PTI CORR NBS NBS SOM