4 people killed as car hits tree in Assam's Dhubri

Dhubri, Apr 16 (PTI) Four persons, including a woman, were killed as their car hit a tree in Assam's Dhubri district on Tuesday, police said.

The driver of the speeding vehicle lost control and hit the tree on National Highway 17 in Gauripur.

All four persons in the car died on the spot, police said.

The deceased driver was identified as Sahil Ahmed and the other two passengers as Shahid Khandekar and Nur Amin. The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The vehicle was on the way to Dhubri town from Bongaigaon district.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, police said. PTI DG SOM