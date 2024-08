Aizawl, Aug 23 (PTI) Four people were killed in incidents of house fires in Mizoram so far this year, officials said on Friday.

A total of 176 incidents of house fires were reported since 2020, and 21 people were killed, they said.

The highest number of deaths due to house fires were recorded in 2022. Fifteen people died that year across the state, they added.

No deaths were recorded in 2023, while one person each died in 2021 and 2020, officials said. PTI CORR SOM