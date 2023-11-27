Four people killed in lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Four people were killed and a boy was seriously injured in lightning strikes over the last 24 hours following rains at different places in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

Heavy showers accompanied by thunder were witnessed in many parts of the state on Sunday.

Lightning struck a couple and their minor son on Sunday evening when they were returning home on a motorbike in Umarban village of Dhar district.

Mukesh (28) and his wife Champa (27) died on the spot while their 10-year-old son suffered critical burns and was admitted to a hospital, Umarban police outpost in-change Prakash Alava told PTI.

In Jhabua district, a 45-year-old man, identified as Lungji Katara, was killed when lightning struck him while he was working at his field in Jhavaliya village on Sunday evening, Petlawad sub-divisional officer of police Saurabh Tomar said.

Besides, a 48-year-old woman died in lightning strike on Sunday afternoon at Junajhira village in Barwani district, Silawad police station sub-inspector Ayub Shaikh said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert, forecasting hailstorms, gusty winds at the speed of 30 to 40 km per hour and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in MP on Monday.