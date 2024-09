New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Four people were rescued after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in the Meer Vihar area here on Sunday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

"We received a call around 5:40 pm regarding a house collapse at Meer Vihar in Madanpur. Five fire-tenders were rushed to the site," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said.

He added that four people were rescued from the site and a search operation is on.