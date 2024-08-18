4 persons get 7-year imprisonment for assaulting woman in Thane

Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced four persons to seven years simple imprisonment for assaulting a woman in 2018 when she went to a factory to seek repayment of money lent to its owner by her late husband.

Additional Sessions Judge G G Bhansali, in the order passed on August 9, discharged the factory owner from the case due to insufficient evidence against him.

The four other factory workers were pronounced guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and also fined Rs 2,000 each.

A copy of the order was made available on Sunday.

Additional Public Prosecutor Rakhi W Pande told the court that the victim, Savitri Singh (58), was assaulted by some workers at a factory for making Ganpati idols in Naupada area of Thane allegedly at the behest of its owner on April 22, 2018, when she went there to ask for the repayment of Rs 2.5 lakh he had borrowed from her late husband.

She was kicked and attacked with fibre sticks, causing serious injuries including a fracture to her left leg.

A total of eight witnesses were examined during the trial, Pande said.

In his order, the judge said, "The prosecution has proved beyond all reasonable doubt that the accused brutally assaulted victim Savitri Singh, who sustained bleeding and fracture injuries classified as grievous. Therefore, it is proven beyond all reasonable doubt that the accused are liable for punishment for these offences." The convicted persons are Yogesh alias Babaji Khimgiri Goswami (51), Manoj Shankarlal Punjani (56), Dashrath Narayan Madav (55) and Rameshchandra Sherbahadur Giri (46).

The fifth accused, Radheshyam Parasnath Goswami alias Shamu Tiwari (factory owner), was discharged from the case for want of sufficient evidence to prove his involvement in the assault. PTI COR MVG GK