4 persons held in Navi Mumbai for stealing mobile phones; 29 handsets seized

Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) Police have arrested four persons from Navi Mumbai and seized 29 stolen mobile phones from their possession, an official said on Thursday.

With these arrests, the police have detected 17 offences of mobile phone thefts registered in Panvel taluka, Kamothe, Taloja, Panvel town, Khandeshwar, Kalamboli, Kharghar and CBD police station areas in Navi Mumbai, senior police inspector Umesh Gavli said.

After analysing CCTV footage and based on intelligence and technical inputs, the police on Wednesday arrested the four persons, all habitual offenders in the age group of 19 to 24 and hailing from Jalna, Hingoli, Yavatmal and Satara, he said.

The accused were working as masons in Navi Mumbai, the official said.

The police have seized 29 stolen mobiles and a motorbike collectively worth Rs 5.02 lakh from the accused, he added. PTI COR GK