4 persons including 3 Myanmar nationals 4 held with over 3 kg of heroin in Mizoram

Aizawl, Nov 9 (PTI) Four persons, including three Myanmar nationals, were arrested after 3.8 kg of heroin was seized from their possession in three separate operations in Mizoram in the past two days, officials said on Saturday.

Officials of the state Excise and Narcotics department assisted by members of Joint Action Committee of Zemabawk seized 3.7 kg of heroin at Zemabawk in the northeastern part of Aizawl in two separate operations early on Saturday, they said.

Two Myanmar nationals and a resident of Assam's Karimganj district, have been arrested for possessing the contraband, they said.

In another operation on Friday, a Myanmar national was arrested for possessing 129 gm of heroin at Zote village in Champhai district near the Myanmar border by Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics department, officials said.

The contraband was hidden below the footrest of a scooter in which the accused was travelling, they said.

The four accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, officials added. PTI CORR RG