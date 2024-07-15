4 persons injured as bus overturns in Maharashtra's Raigad

Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) At least four persons were injured when a speeding bus overturned in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place at Karlekhind in Poynad area when the bus, carrying around 50 passengers and belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was going from Alibaug to Panvel, an official said.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels after an axle broke and as a result, the vehicle overturned, he said.

The injured passengers were rushed to a hospital for treatment and they were out of danger, the official said.

Traffic movement on the route was normal, he said.