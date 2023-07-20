4 persons injured as part of building collapses in Maharashtra's Thane district

Thane, Jul 20 (PTI) Four persons were injured when a portion of a ground-plus-three-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, a civic official said.

The building, located opposite Bhayander railway station, was around 20 years' old and declared dangerous, Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation's disaster cell chief Manashri Mhatre told PTI.

Thane and its adjoining areas have been receiving heavy rains since the last few days.

Mhatre said the civic body had already evacuated residents of the building as it was declared dangerous, but some shops on the ground floor were occupied.

A portion of the building collapsed at around 11.30 am on Thursday. Four persons were pulled out of the debris and admitted to hospital for treatment, she said.

The official said the shopkeepers have confirmed no other person was trapped under the debris. "But we will continue the search operation," she said.

Local firemen and the disaster control team were engaged in the search and rescue work, she added. PTI COR GK