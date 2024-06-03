4 persons killed, 2 injured as car overturns in MP's Satna

Satna (MP), Jun 3 (PTI) Four persons were killed and two injured when a car they were travelling in overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place late Sunday night near Mankari village on Satna-Rewa road under Rampur Baghelan police station limits, an official said.

The driver of the car, in which six persons were travelling, lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle overturned at the Mankari turn, City Superintendent of Police Mahendra Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Shibu Tiwari, Shiv Pandey, Nitin and Shanu Khan, he said.

The two injured persons were referred for treatment to Rewa after initial treatment at the Satna district hospital, the official said.

The bodies will be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem on Monday, the police said. PTI COR ADU GK