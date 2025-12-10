4 pharmaceutical units found with irregularities during raids in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Dec 10 (PTI) A comprehensive inspection of 20 pharmaceutical manufacturing units was carried out across Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, and irregularities were detected in four such units, officials said on Wednesday.

The drive was jointly conducted by Himachal Pradesh Police and the State Drugs Control Administration. Necessary legal action, according to the prescribed provisions, is being initiated against the erring units, a statement issued here said.

Conducted across six districts, the inspection includes two units each in Una and Bilaspur, four units in Solan, one in Sirmaur, one in police district Nurpur and ten pharmaceutical manufacturing units in police district Baddi. Inspections in five other units are underway.

The primary objective of this campaign was to curb the illegal manufacturing of prohibited drugs and prevent their unlawful diversion. The team inspected units that were closed, permanently or temporarily suspended, and those that had surrendered their licenses, the statement said.

Recent intelligence inputs indicate that certain closed or inactive pharmaceutical units could be misused for clandestine production of illegal drugs, including counterfeit, fake-branded and psychotropic substances.

The teams verified the status of manufacturing licenses, scrutinised documents, audited stock records and carried out detailed physical inspections, it added.

Warehouses and production areas were thoroughly searched to ensure complete compliance, and the entire process was carried out with full transparency and fairness. PTI BPL OZ OZ