4 poachers arrested with weapons in Jharkhand’s Palamau Tiger Reserve

Latehar (Jharkhand), Aug 18 (PTI) Four poachers were arrested with weapons in Jharkhand’s Palamau Tiger Reserve (PTR), officials said on Monday.

Four country-made guns, explosives and other materials used in hunting were also seized from their possession, they said.

“Upon hearing gunshots at Lalmatia area around 1.30 pm on Sunday, a patrol team reached the spot where two of the accused were preparing to hunt. On seeing the team approach, they fired at the personnel, but no one was injured. The duo was later arrested,” PTR Deputy Director Prajesh Kant Jena said.

He said based on the information provided by the accused during interrogation, two more poachers were apprehended in Chungru village on Monday morning.

All the four accused were sent to jail, he added. PTI CORR SAN RBT